BBC's Any Questions? to be broadcast from Malton - here's what you need to know

Well, here is a chance to quiz the panel on BBC Radio 4’s flagship current affairs programme Any Questions? when it is beamed live from the Milton Rooms in Malton on Friday, June 16.

First broadcast in 1948, over the years many figures of note have appeared as panellists. Every prime minister since Harold Wilson has been on Any Questions? at some point in their political career and panels have also featured many distinguished figures from the arts, science, business, law and other areas of public life.

Alex Forsyth has recently been appointed only the sixth permanent presenter in the programme’s history. About 1.59 million people listen to the programme each week, with a live broadcast at 8pm and a Saturday lunchtime repeat.

The Milton Room in Malton are to host BBC's Any Questions?.

Tickets to the event are free and questions for the panel can be submitted on the day of the broadcast by dropping them into the Any Questions? box at the entrance to the Milton Rooms. These will be sifted by the producer who will select ten questions.

Normally, four to six of them are included in the broadcast and the panel, which is usually only announced on the night of broadcast, never sees the questions in advance. The panellists hear them for the first time at the same moment the audience in the hall and at home does.

Chairman of the Milton Rooms trustees, Ray King, said: “

We are delighted to welcome such a prestigious programme as the BBC’s Any Questions? to the Milton Rooms. I’m sure the people of Ryedale will have many important questions for the panel. We hope it will be a lively programme."

