BBC‘s Sunday Morning Live films Bridlington Talking Newspaper team during visit to Sewerby

Friday, January 31 was a recording day with a difference for Bridlington Talking Newspaper, which is produced fortnightly in a small room at Sewerby Methodist Church.

This edition, the 882nd, was filmed by a team from the BBC‘s Sunday Morning Live programme, who were interested in the relationship between the church and the charity.

The Methodist Minister, Rev Nic Bentley, and various members of the Talking Newspaper team, together with two listeners, Eileen and Ron, were also interviewed for the programme.

A spokesperson said: “Both Ron and Eileen enjoy receiving the Talking Newspaper through the post every fortnight.

"They listen to it using USB sticks, on machines provided by the charity.

"As well as a mixture of news articles and information from local newspapers such as the Free Press, the Echo, the Yorkshire Post, the Driffield and Wolds Weekly and the Scarborough News, visually impaired listeners receive additional items from magazines such as the Oldie, Peoples Friend and Saga magazine.

“The newspaper can also supply smart speakers which can be used by anyone unable to read newspapers due to such conditions as Parkinson’s disease, the effects of a stroke or dyslexia.

“Only the news is available on smart speakers however, as the extra material cannot be supplied due to copyright regulations.

“If you know of anyone who could benefit from the Talking Newspaper please ask them to get in touch by calling 01262 676709.”