Be prepared to be scared at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall and Gardens this Halloween

Set inside the historic hall, this brand-new scare entertainment experience for brave families, friends and those who dare to enter will combine live performers and special effects to immerse guests in a walk-through living ghost story…

The production is being designed and produced by AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment, Europe’s biggest scare entertainment company, who have produced similar experiences all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Karl, Creative Director of AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment said: “We are excited to bring our unique blend of fun and fear together inside Sewerby Hall this coming ‘scare season’ for Scareoween.

Scareoween takes place at the end of October

“Guests can expect an immersive story, live scareactors, lighting and sound which will transform the hall into a ghostly adventure”.

Inspired by local history, Scareoween will present a fictitious story set in the Victorian heyday of Spiritualism and the supernatural.

Guests will enter the experience in a small group to explore the darkened interiors of the Hall and encounter a hoard of characters and scares as the story comes to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who dare to hang around, the spookiness will continue with Eerie Tales in the Courtyard, performed by Spotlight Theatre, where guests will be able to grab refreshments from the Clock Tower Café, to watch, listen and be prepared to be entertained!!!

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said : “Scareoween will be a brilliant experience for our brave families in the East Riding, and is further proof that Sewerby Hall and Gardens is truly a year-round attraction. I have no doubt that this will prove very popular, and I very much hope it will become an annual addition to the Sewerby calendar!”

Scareoween will unlock its doors for those brave enough to enter nightly between Thursday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 31 from 6pm.

There will be 40 tickets available every 20 minutes, with 12 sessions a night. Sessions will run from 6pm every 20 minutes. The last slot available will be 9.40pm each night (only ten tickets available in this slot).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available for £15 per person online at https://sewerbyhall.co.uk/scareoween

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 29 August at 9am.

The event is suitable for those aged 10+ and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.