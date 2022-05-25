Be shaken and stirred by great movie music when ‘Bond in Concert’ visits Bridlington Spa

There’s a chance to spy some top action movie tunes at Bridlington Spa next month when the venue hosts ‘Bond in Concert’.

The extravaganza on Friday, June 3, features top international show band Session One and top guest vocalists in a celebration of the iconic music associated with the world’s most famous spy.

A spokesman said: “James Bond has been saving the day for more than 50 years and the range of theme music written specially for every single blockbuster Bond film is familiar to audiences all over the world.

“Artistes who have written and performed the title sequence have included Duran Duran, Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney and in 2013 Adele won the first Bond music Oscar for her stunning song, Skyfall followed by Sam Smith in 2016 for his song Writing’s On The Wall.

“Bond In Concert will whisk audiences into a musical journey through the adventures of the world’s most popular, most famous, most enduring spy. From Dr No to Spectre.”

There is also a pre-show two course meal available to book to complete the perfect Bond experience.