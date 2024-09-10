Beatles tribute coming to Scarborough Spa - here's how you can see the gig for free

A Beatles tribute band which played more than 600 times at the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool are heading to Scarborough – and you can see the gig for free!

The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the globe for 25 years and they are now bringing their biggest ever UK Tour to Scarborough Spa on Saturday September 14.

And we have two pairs of tickets to the show up for grabs.

Sixty years ago – as Beatlemania gripped the world – The Beatles made their legendary big screen debut with the classic comedy A Hard Day’s Night.

The iconic 1964 movie and accompanying album perfectly captured John, Paul, George and Ringo at their pop peak.

And to celebrate the 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will play the entire A Hard Day’s Night album IN FULL at their Scarborough show – together with a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics.

The band, who perform sold-out shows around world, will take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revoution, Get Back and Hey Jude.

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue.

Since leaving The Cavern, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

Looking ahead to their Yorkshire coast show, Steven said: It’s going to be a brilliant night at Scarborough Spa when we will be celebrating 60 years of A Hard Day’s Night.

“The album is one of The Beatles’ very best and one which captured them at the peak of their pop powers and we can’t wait to play it in full.

"Not only does the album feature such massive hits as Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night and And I Love Her, but some real fan favourites such as I’m Happy Just To Dance With You and Any Time At All.

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”

To win one of two pairs of tickets to see the Mersey Beatles, all you have to do is answer this question:

In which city is the famous Cavern Club?

But you need to be quick!

Email your answers to [email protected] no later than 2pm on Thursday September 12, and please include a daytime telephone number.

The organisers will then get in contact with the lucky winners.

Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to buy your tickets, or call 01723 376774.