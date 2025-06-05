'Beautiful town can look forward to a buoyant future' - ex-Scarborough Mayor speaks out on town's 400th anniversary

With plans now under way to celebrate Scarborough’s 400th anniversary of the founding of the town’s tourist industry, it would seem appropriate opportunity to explore re-launching it as it looks to its future and the prospect of seeking new investment.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Councillor David Jeffels is a former chairman of the British Resorts and Destinations Association, a past Mayor, and Chairman of North Yorkshire County Council – and he has written this article for the Scarborough News.

Scarborough’s claim as the first seaside resort, certainly in Britain and possibly in mainland Europe, is based on what developed following the discovery of the therapeutic effects of The Spa waters by Mrs Thomasine Farrer in 1626 and their reputation of leading medics of their day, Dr Robert Wittie and Dr William Simpson, which resulted in Scarborough attracting people of all classes – not least those coming in horse drawn carriages to partake of the medicinal qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 400th anniversary presents an opportunity to re-establish Scarborough as one of the country’s leading holiday centres, with its wealth of history and spectacular country side in the North York Moors National Park close by.

The early evening sun casts a golden glow over the properties and businesses overlooking South Bay, Scarborough, on Yorkshire's east coast.

Many will recall the success of Scarborough’s Millennium celebrations in the 1960s when it staged a Son et Lumiere in the Castle Grounds.

Such a spectacle, along with the creation of a commemoration fountain at the Spa entrance, would be a splendid opportunity to attract new investment and tourists.

A re-launch of the town as a place to invest as a top holiday destination, would provide a new opportunity to take forward its economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with such aspirations is the need to enhance the town centre street image, in some areas in need of a significant smartening-up, with more welcoming floral displays.

Such action will benefit the local economy, encourage new shopping and tourist facilities.

There are already encouraging signs with the redevelopment of the Brunswick Centre which will hopefully attract more interest especially from private sector companies and in our hotels.

Today’s popularity of stay-cation holidays Scarborough can build a new market as the enormous success of the Open Air Theatre has proved and the opportunity sites left by the demolition of the Futurist Theatre on the Foreshore and the landmark area of the former North Bay Pool , Scarborough Zoo and Marineland and Kinderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have seen the resurgence In the South Cliff area with the restoration of the prestigious Italian Gardens thanks to much enthusiasm of the Civic Society and its supporters.

We can build on that success, and with the new Town Council we can hopefully look forward to new ideas.

Yes our historic and beautiful town can look forward to a buoyant future, and has much to offer and the 400th anniversary provides such an opportunity to exploit it.