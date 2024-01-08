'Because everyone needs help sometimes': Scarborough seven-year-old's help for Westway Open Arms
It is the second year that Harry Makepeace, who is a pupil at Seamer and Irton Primary School, has raised funds to help the Eastfield-based organisation.
Proud mum, Charlotte Oldham, said: “Harry came up with the idea last year, as wanted to help people to have a better Christmas.
“He created parcels of Reindeer Hot Chocolate and Reindeer Food (sweets) which he sold to as many people as he could and delivered them after school, in order to raise money to do a big food shop for Westway Open Arms.”
Once he had raised the money, Scarborough Athletic-mad Harry took the money raised to a local supermarket where he purchased a range of tasty treats to help ensure those in need had an extra-special Christmas.
Harry said: “I just wanted to help people, because everyone needs help sometimes.”