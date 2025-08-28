Bempton aims to become first village in UK to have a trained lifesaver on every street
Members of the St John’s Ambulance service are aiming to train at least one person per street in five ways to save a life.
These include:
- How to perform CPR and use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)
- How to put people into the recovery position when people are not conscious but breathing
- How to deal with bleeds ranging for minor to catastrophic
- How to deal with a heart attack
- How to deal with choking
When this has happened, Bempton will become the first St John Ambulance First Aid Competent Village in the country.
Training is free of charge and each attendee will receive a certificate of attendance and a custom window sticker to confirm the location of a trained first aider.
Paul Woodall, St John Ambulance Joint Network Lead East Riding, said: “I’m a little bit passionate about helping the villagers to help themselves.
"The aim of this is to help people save the lives of loved ones and neighbours whilst waiting for an ambulance.”
The first training session took place on August 26 at Bempton Church Hall.
To find out more, or to sign up for a training session, email: [email protected]