Bempton resident Lisa Crozier used her husband’s garden incinerator to dispose of waste from fly tippers.

Local people were outraged when the homemade bin was stolen in December 2022, and the response from the community has been fantastic.

Both Val Emmerson from Bridlington, and Reighton Nurseries, have generously gifted Mrs Crozier replacement bins, so that she can continue her battle against litter in Bempton.

Bempton's Lisa Crozier receiving the incinerator from Andy Simmonds from Reighton Nurseries.

Mrs Crozier said: “I'm so grateful to these people and the bins will be a big help in the litter battle.

“Both the people contacted me the weekend after the article was published.

“It's so kind and helpful of Mr and Mrs Emmerson and Reighton Nurseries.