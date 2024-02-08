Bench and stone plaque donated to Whitby's Pannett Park to highlight importance of mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby Underground Counselling was a free service for people from 11 to 25, with a diverse range of issues.

In July, it was decided to close the doors on the service but the people involved wanted to thank all those who supported and helped it.

Maria Keys, who worked for the organisation for its 17 years, said: “We have been faced daily with young people struggling with many issues and problems, these included bereavement, self-harming, abuse, neglect, rape, bullying and mental health problems.

The mental health bench and plaque in Whitby's Pannett Park.

"We were totally committed to helping young people overcome their struggles and have been truly humbled by their experiences.

"The young people we encountered have been amazing, resourceful, and brave, but they have also been vulnerable, lonely, sad, angry and scared.

“As a thank you to all those who helped, contributed, and supported Whitby Underground over the past 17 years, and most importantly the 1,987 young people who were brave enough to walk through a door and speak with one of our counsellors, we collaborated with Pannett Park on a Community and wellbeing project and a tree of hope, as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness surrounding mental health.

"Please take the time to visit the area in Pannett Park and take a moment of quiet reflection.”