Benson Stage Academy, Scarborough’s oldest dance school, celebrates 80th annual show

The Benson Stage Academy is celebrating its 80th annual Junior Showbusiness with three shows across two days at Scarborough’s YMCA Theatre.

The school was opened by Maimie Benson (Miss Benson) in 1945.

Miss Benson was a well-loved teacher, inspiring hundreds of young dancers, many of which went on to have successful careers.

Miss Benson was quickly joined by her daughter Barbara Benson-Smith, a respected member of the community.

She opened the sister school in Whitby, teaching hundreds of performers across Scarborough and Whitby, and remained dedicated to fundraising for the NSPCC, and was awarded an MBE for her commitment to dance and charity.

Jeanette Allport-Lilley joined the mother and daughter and from the 90s successfully ran the school alongside Miss Barbara.

She specialised in tap, teaching generations of tappers.

To mark the milestone, Miss Jeanette is dusting off her taps and the school is excited to have her dancing with them again.

In 2017, the school entered a new era.

Miss Jeanette and Miss Barbara hung up their teaching shoes, and Miss Caron stepped in as principal.

Having performed from a young age as a dancer, vocalist and actor Miss Caron realised her passion for theatre was within choreography and teaching.

She was trained by the school’s founder Mamie Benson and the past two principals Barbara Benson-Smith and Jeanette Allport-Lilly.

Miss Caron didn’t just start teaching when she took on her role as principal, she went through the ranks and has taught at the school for 22 years.

Caron Miller said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be leading the school into its 80th annual show.

"This show is a real love letter to all those who came before me.

"The dances pay tribute the dancers that gave so much to the school, creating the Bensons that we all know and love.

“This show is going to be incredible.

"Some of these dances you will recognise, and some are brand new.

"There are also some familiar faces returning.”

Miss Jeanette added: “I am so happy to be dancing alongside girls I taught from a young age, including Caron.

"She is an excellent dancer, teacher and principal.”

The show is on Friday March 21, at 7.30pm and Saturday March 22, 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the YMCA.