Benson Stage Academy (Whitby) share outstanding UKA Dance Examination results for 2025
Excellent results were gained across all dance styles including ballet, tap, lyrical/jazz, commercial/freestyle, musical theatre and street.
Principal Julia Trillo-Howard said: “I would like to congratulate all pupils on their great achievements.
“I also would like to thank my Teachers Abbey, Josh and Tilly for their help and hard work in preparation for the Examinations.”
The hard-working students will appear on stage at the Benson Stage Academy Christmas Spectacular on November 21 and 22 at Whitby Spa Pavilion.
Ticket are available from the Spa Pavilion Box Office from 10am-3pm Monday to Friday and the BSA Dance Studio at Airy Hill School.
The main recipient from the show will be the NSPCC which BSA has supported since 1953 when the school was established.
A full list of results are below:
UKA DANCE EXAMINATION RESULTS – BENSON STAGE ACADEMY WHITBY Examiner: Karen Aqid of Newcastle.
Ballet- Preliminary 1
Ivy Booth, Romainie Johnson, Ryleigh Lonsdale, Isla Peoples.
Ballet- Gold Star 2
Distinction: Mia Clews, Jodi Edmond, Lily Sedman
Ballet- Full Elementary
Distinction: Amber Clews, Tomi Daynes-Hall
Regulated Grade 1
Pass: Skye Brennan (53), Bonnie Lilley (56) Felicity Gough (57)
Distinction: Hannah Gaskin (96)
Regulated Grade 4
Merit: Harlow Lonsdale(79), Shae Peoples (73)
Distinction: Sophie Stringer (94), Isla Weatherill (84)
Regulated Grade 5
Merit: Vienna Dowson (76)
Distinction: Erin Cooper (95), Hanna Luksha (96), Scarlett Moore (91), Maisy Storr (96), Romy White (93)
Regulated Grade 8
Distinction: Emily Britton (100), Grace Brown (80), Trinity Dowson (94), Jodi Edmond (100), Eva Jones (97), Ellie Peirson (93), Jim Peirson (90), Bliss Powell (88), Lily Sedman (99), Rebecca Stephenson (99)
Tap - Intro 2
Ivy Booth, Romainie Johnson, Ryleigh Lonsdale, Isla Peoples
Tap – Pre Bronze
Skye Brennan, Hannah Gaskin, Bonnie Lilley
Tap - Gold Bar 1
Highly Commended: Viv Cole, Vienna Dowson, Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Moore, Sophie Stringer
Honours: Maisy Storr
Tap – Gold Star 1
Distinction: Emily Britton, Amber Clews, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Lily Sedman, Leah Storr
Tap – Gold Star 3
Distinction: Mia Clews, Tomi Daynes-Hall
Jazz – Bronze medal
Highly Commended: Skye Brennan, Willow Dowson, Hannah Gaskin, Bonnie Lilley
Jazz – Gold Bar 1
Highly Commended: Vienna Dowson, Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Moore, Sophie Stringer
Honours: Viv Cole, Maisy Storr
Distinction: Mia Dryden, Hanna Luksha
Jazz – Regulated Grade 7
Distinction: Eva Jones (97), Lily Sedman (93), Romy White (84)
Jazz – Regulated Grade 8
Distinction: Amber Clews (98), Mia Clews (97), Abbey Emmerson (99)
Choreography Award 2
Distinction: Lily Sedman
Baby Uni-Ted
Dance: Mason Howard
Drama: Mason Howard
Freestyle – Intro 2
Pass: Joey Breckon, Kian Thai
Commended: Dottie Winspear
Highly Commended: Willow Dowson
Freestyle – Gold Bar 1
Highly Commended: Grace Anderson, Ivy Draper, Shae Peoples
Freestyle – Gold Star 1
Distinction: Viv Cole, Erin Cooper, Mia Dryden, Hanna Luksha, Scarlett Moore, Maisy Storr
Freestyle – Gold Star 3
Distinction: Emily Britton, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson, Romy White
Freestyle – Presidents Award
Distinction: Amber Clews, Trinity Dowson, Sidonie Inglis, Leah Storr
Street – Gold medal
Commended: Grace Anderson, Evelynn Gantes, Felicity Gough
Highly Commended: Harlow Lonsdale, Shae Peoples, Sophie Stringer
Honours: Maizie Anderson
Street – Gold Bar 1
Highly Commended: Erin Cooper, Scarlett Moore, Maisy Storr
Honours: Mia Dryden, Hanna Luksha
Distinction: Viv Cole
Street – Presidents Award
Distinction: Grace Brown, Tomi Daynes-Hall, Jodi Edmond, Ellie Peirson, Leah Storr, Romy White
Musical Theatre – Bronze medal
Honours: Maizie Anderson
Musical Theatre – Laurel Award
Honours: Viv Cole, Mia Dryden, Scarlett Moore
Musical Theatre – Gold Star 3
Honours: Emily Britton, Erin Cooper, Ellie Peirson
Distinction: Amber Clews, Mia Clews, Jodi Edmond, Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Romy White
Musical Theatre – Domestic Grade 4
Highly Commended: Scarlett Moore
Honours: Mia Dryden
Musical Theatre – Domestic Grade 5
Highly Commended: Erin Cooper
Musical Theatre – Domestic Grade 7
Honours: Jodi Edmond, Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Romy White