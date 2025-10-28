Benson Stage Academy (Whitby) share outstanding UKA Dance Examination results for 2025

The outstanding pupils of Benson Stage Academy

Benson Stage Academy (BSA) pupils had a record breaking year at their recent UKA Dance examinations, with some students gaining 100% in regulated Ballet grades.

Excellent results were gained across all dance styles including ballet, tap, lyrical/jazz, commercial/freestyle, musical theatre and street.

Principal Julia Trillo-Howard said: “I would like to congratulate all pupils on their great achievements.

“I also would like to thank my Teachers Abbey, Josh and Tilly for their help and hard work in preparation for the Examinations.”

The hard-working students will appear on stage at the Benson Stage Academy Christmas Spectacular on November 21 and 22 at Whitby Spa Pavilion.

Ticket are available from the Spa Pavilion Box Office from 10am-3pm Monday to Friday and the BSA Dance Studio at Airy Hill School.

The main recipient from the show will be the NSPCC which BSA has supported since 1953 when the school was established.

A full list of results are below:

UKA DANCE EXAMINATION RESULTS – BENSON STAGE ACADEMY WHITBY Examiner: Karen Aqid of Newcastle.

Ballet- Preliminary 1

Ivy Booth, Romainie Johnson, Ryleigh Lonsdale, Isla Peoples.

Ballet- Gold Star 2

Distinction: Mia Clews, Jodi Edmond, Lily Sedman

Ballet- Full Elementary

Distinction: Amber Clews, Tomi Daynes-Hall

Regulated Grade 1

Pass: Skye Brennan (53), Bonnie Lilley (56) Felicity Gough (57)

Distinction: Hannah Gaskin (96)

Regulated Grade 4

Merit: Harlow Lonsdale(79), Shae Peoples (73)

Distinction: Sophie Stringer (94), Isla Weatherill (84)

Regulated Grade 5

Merit: Vienna Dowson (76)

Distinction: Erin Cooper (95), Hanna Luksha (96), Scarlett Moore (91), Maisy Storr (96), Romy White (93)

Regulated Grade 8

Distinction: Emily Britton (100), Grace Brown (80), Trinity Dowson (94), Jodi Edmond (100), Eva Jones (97), Ellie Peirson (93), Jim Peirson (90), Bliss Powell (88), Lily Sedman (99), Rebecca Stephenson (99)

Tap - Intro 2

Ivy Booth, Romainie Johnson, Ryleigh Lonsdale, Isla Peoples

Tap – Pre Bronze

Skye Brennan, Hannah Gaskin, Bonnie Lilley

Tap - Gold Bar 1

Highly Commended: Viv Cole, Vienna Dowson, Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Moore, Sophie Stringer

Honours: Maisy Storr

Tap – Gold Star 1

Distinction: Emily Britton, Amber Clews, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Lily Sedman, Leah Storr

Tap – Gold Star 3

Distinction: Mia Clews, Tomi Daynes-Hall

Jazz – Bronze medal

Highly Commended: Skye Brennan, Willow Dowson, Hannah Gaskin, Bonnie Lilley

Jazz – Gold Bar 1

Highly Commended: Vienna Dowson, Harlow Lonsdale, Scarlett Moore, Sophie Stringer

Honours: Viv Cole, Maisy Storr

Distinction: Mia Dryden, Hanna Luksha

Jazz – Regulated Grade 7

Distinction: Eva Jones (97), Lily Sedman (93), Romy White (84)

Jazz – Regulated Grade 8

Distinction: Amber Clews (98), Mia Clews (97), Abbey Emmerson (99)

Choreography Award 2

Distinction: Lily Sedman

Baby Uni-Ted

Dance: Mason Howard

Drama: Mason Howard

Freestyle – Intro 2

Pass: Joey Breckon, Kian Thai

Commended: Dottie Winspear

Highly Commended: Willow Dowson

Freestyle – Gold Bar 1

Highly Commended: Grace Anderson, Ivy Draper, Shae Peoples

Freestyle – Gold Star 1

Distinction: Viv Cole, Erin Cooper, Mia Dryden, Hanna Luksha, Scarlett Moore, Maisy Storr

Freestyle – Gold Star 3

Distinction: Emily Britton, Jodi Edmond, Eva Jones, Ellie Peirson, Romy White

Freestyle – Presidents Award

Distinction: Amber Clews, Trinity Dowson, Sidonie Inglis, Leah Storr

Street – Gold medal

Commended: Grace Anderson, Evelynn Gantes, Felicity Gough

Highly Commended: Harlow Lonsdale, Shae Peoples, Sophie Stringer

Honours: Maizie Anderson

Street – Gold Bar 1

Highly Commended: Erin Cooper, Scarlett Moore, Maisy Storr

Honours: Mia Dryden, Hanna Luksha

Distinction: Viv Cole

Street – Presidents Award

Distinction: Grace Brown, Tomi Daynes-Hall, Jodi Edmond, Ellie Peirson, Leah Storr, Romy White

Musical Theatre – Bronze medal

Honours: Maizie Anderson

Musical Theatre – Laurel Award

Honours: Viv Cole, Mia Dryden, Scarlett Moore

Musical Theatre – Gold Star 3

Honours: Emily Britton, Erin Cooper, Ellie Peirson

Distinction: Amber Clews, Mia Clews, Jodi Edmond, Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Romy White

Musical Theatre – Domestic Grade 4

Highly Commended: Scarlett Moore

Honours: Mia Dryden

Musical Theatre – Domestic Grade 5

Highly Commended: Erin Cooper

Musical Theatre – Domestic Grade 7

Honours: Jodi Edmond, Josh Emmerson, Eva Jones, Romy White