Bessingby Hall Care Home resident ticks off bucket list item as he takes to the slopes with ski session

A Bessingby Hall Care Home resident saw one of his dreams come true after staff at the venue encourged residents to write down and share their wishes.

By Phil Hutchinson
Friday, 5th August 2022, 10:18 am
Care home residents Trevor Samuels completed a major item on his bucket list by taking part in an indoor downhill ski session. Photo submitted
Trevor Samuels completed a major item on his bucket list by taking part in an indoor downhill ski session.

Before suffering a stroke in 2018 Trevor was a keen skier, learning to ski in the Drakensberg Mountains South Africa as a young man, and had wished to be able take to the slopes once again.

The Bessingby Hall team arranged a trip to the Snozone at Castleford for Trevor to take part in a disability skiing session.

Aided by qualified coach Josh and using specially adapted ‘Sit Skis’ Trevor zigged and zagged his way down the 170 metre slope followed by lunch at a local pub.

Snozone Yorkshire general manager Zoe Fenner said: “We are delighted to host Trevor and the team from Bessingby Hall Care Home.

“Our Disability Snowsports programme shows our commitment to making the sport fully inclusive and accessible to all.”

Care home manager Kelly Hart added: “It took a bit of planning, but Trevor had such a brilliant day it was well worth it to see his face on his return home and we are thrilled that we could be part of his special day.”

