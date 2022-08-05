Bessingby Hall Care Home resident ticks off bucket list item as he takes to the slopes with ski session

Care home residents Trevor Samuels completed a major item on his bucket list by taking part in an indoor downhill ski session. Photo submitted

Trevor Samuels completed a major item on his bucket list by taking part in an indoor downhill ski session.

Before suffering a stroke in 2018 Trevor was a keen skier, learning to ski in the Drakensberg Mountains South Africa as a young man, and had wished to be able take to the slopes once again.

The Bessingby Hall team arranged a trip to the Snozone at Castleford for Trevor to take part in a disability skiing session.

Aided by qualified coach Josh and using specially adapted ‘Sit Skis’ Trevor zigged and zagged his way down the 170 metre slope followed by lunch at a local pub.

Snozone Yorkshire general manager Zoe Fenner said: “We are delighted to host Trevor and the team from Bessingby Hall Care Home.

“Our Disability Snowsports programme shows our commitment to making the sport fully inclusive and accessible to all.”