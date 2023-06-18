Best independent restaurants along the Yorkshire Coast suggested by tourism experts where you can take a trip to the beach and enjoy breathtaking views
A vital part of Yorkshire’s economy comes from the hard working hospitality industry that serves locally sourced, fresh food carefully curated to satisfy all taste buds.
The region’s coastline doesn’t just offer charming establishments that serve delicious food, they are also a short trip to beaches in Whitby, Scarborough (South Bay), Filey, Hunmanby and Bridlington.
Here are some of Route YC’s top picks of independent and family-owned restaurants along the Yorkshire Coast.
Best independent restaurants along the Yorkshire Coast
The Fisherman’s Wife, Whitby
This restaurant serves delicious fish and chips, other seafood delicacies and ice cream with a variety of flavours.
It overlooks the sea and bay in Whitby as it is just a short walk away from the beach famous for Captain Cook.
The Fisherman’s Wife has been open for 50 years.
Cafe Fish, Scarborough
This restaurant was first established in 1999 and was the first of its kind in Scarborough.
Its central location means that seafood produce is accessible, providing the best quality of fish.
Most of the food is sourced from Scarborough Harbour and it is renowned for its wide range of freshest fish and seafood.
White Lodge Hotel, Filey
The hotel is located at the end of Filey’s famous Victorian Crescent and as a result is a short distance from Filey beach.
Guests at the hotel can enjoy the incredible views of Filey Bay and Brigg and is a hidden gem on the Yorkshire Coast.
The hotel was founded in 1856 when a private residence, the South Crescent Villa was built and was a 14-room property with its own wine cellar, stables, coach house, greenhouse and lawn tennis court.
The Piebald Inn, Hunmanby
This restaurant boasts a range of 52 homemade pies which it is popular for and consists of seven modern contemporary rooms with garden views and lodgings.
For those who stay at the inn, they can enjoy free breakfast and breathtaking views.
The Piebald Inn is located on the edge of the bustling village of Hunmanby.
The Ship Inn, Bridlington
Enjoy stunning views of the East Yorkshire Coastline at the Ship Inn, which is located next to the beautiful stately home of Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
The restaurant overlooks Flamborough Head and Bridlington Bay and has a large beer garden on the edge of the cliff tops.