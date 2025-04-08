Best-selling author John Connolly set to visit Scarborough Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough Library is to welcome number one best-selling author John Connolly to talk about his new book Children of Eve.

As well as talking about his new book, John will be staging questions and answers before signing copies at the event on Wednesday May 14.

John is author of the Charlie Parker mysteries, The Book of Lost Things, The Land of Lost Things, the Samuel Johnson novels for young adults and, with his partner, Jennifer Ridyard, is co-author of the Chronicles of the Invaders.

His debut Every Dead Thing, introduced Private Investigator Charlie Parker and launched him right into the front rank of thriller writers.

Author John Connolly is coming to Scarborough Library.

All his subsequent novels have been Sunday Times best-sellers, and he has sold more than eight million copies in English language alone.

He was also the winner of the 2016 CWA Short Story Dagger.

Doors open from 6.30pm where refreshments will also be available.

John will be talking from 7pm.

Tickets £7 are available from Scarborough Library.