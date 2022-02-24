Iconic Yorkshire café tea rooms Bettys has partnered with a Malton producer to bring British pasta to the menu

The newly launched ‘Swiss Alpine Pasta’ dish uses The Yorkshire Pasta Company Tortiglioni pasta, dry-cured bacon, and new potatoes in a rich cream sauce, with melted raclette cheese.

Lisa Bennison, Product and Innovation Manager at Bettys said: ‘We are delighted to welcome The Yorkshire Pasta Company to our cafe tea rooms. Our Alpine Pasta is a popular dish, inspired by our Swiss Yorkshire heritage. Bettys is always keen to work with local producers and to support high quality suppliers. The Yorkshire Pasta Company is a small and dynamic business which, like Bettys, is committed to creating beautiful food.’

The Yorkshire Pasta company make their pasta in Malton, North Yorkshire. The family are one of the first producers of British pasta and have a sustainable approach to production using locally milled wheat flour and manufacturing using solar power. The pasta is packed in paper bags that are plastic free and 100% recyclable. Using traditional artisan techniques, the pasta is slow dried overnight to develop flavour, bronze drawn to create the perfect surface for sauce to cling too and is all vegan.

Kathryn Bumby who started The Yorkshire Pasta Company in 2019 said: “To be featured on the Bettys menu is so exciting, it is such a Yorkshire Institution and the whole team are very proud.”

The dish is on a rotating specials menu and can be enjoyed at all six of the Bettys establishments, Harrogate, Harlow Carr, York, York Stonegate, Ilkley and Northallerton. The stunning pasta dish is going down such a treat that there is a high likelihood for it to become a permanent offering.

Yorkshire Pasta is available to buy online at www.yorkshirepasta.co.uk and can be bought at independent retailers, farm shops and delis across the UK. Enquiries for catering and retail bags can be sent to [email protected]

1. The Yorkshire Pasta Company at Bettys The popular pasta Photo Sales

2. The Yorkshire Pasta Company at Bettys Bettys will use the pasta in their Swiss Alpine Pasta dish Photo Sales

3. The Yorkshire Pasta Company at Bettys Preparing the pasta Photo Sales

4. The Yorkshire Pasta Company at Bettys Ready to tuck in Photo Sales