Bettys to open their first ever pop-up shop at Castle Howard this Christmas
Synonymous with Yorkshire and celebrated internationally, Bettys is known for mouth-watering confectionary, chocolates, teas and coffees and has never before created a pop-up shop.
The shop will be situated inside the stately home’s Stable Courtyard for the duration of their award-winning Christmas event.
This week, Castle Howard announced that the 2024 Christmas theme will be ‘Alice’s Christmas Wonderland’, which will see the 300-year-old house transformed with installations, props, soundscapes and projections.
Last year’s Peter Pan-themed event saw record-breaking visitor numbers.
The Bettys pop-up, alongside Castle Howard’s Farm Shop, Courtyard Café and Garden Centre, will also be open for customers who aren’t entering the Christmas event.
Much-loved treats, including the famous Fat Rascals, fondant fancies, hampers and Christmas gifts, will all be available from the Bettys shop. A bespoke Alice-themed fancy will also be featured.
Vicky Howard said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bettys this Christmas. It’s a perfect combination of two much-loved Yorkshire brands.
“We know our visitors and local communities already use our Stable Courtyard as a place to shop for gifts and essentials, and we are excited to offer even more options this festive season.”
Bettys Managing Director Simon Eyles said: “In Bettys’ 105-year history this pop-up is a first.
“It feels to me like the perfect meeting of two world-famous Yorkshire destinations.
“Bettys is all about creating deliciously magical experiences and Castle Howard during its beautiful Christmas event is a truly unique setting.
“Bettys will bring with it all that makes it a Christmas essential.
“The beautiful shop interior has been designed by our aesthetic team and visitors can also expect to see a stunning Bettys Christmas windows display.
“The shop will be offering a range of Bettys Christmas favourites alongside our best-loved treats, from Yorkshire Fat Rascals to a brand-new Fondant Fancy to honour the occasion.”
The Bettys pop-up shop is open from November 14 – January 5, excluding December 25, 26 and January 1.
Alice’s Christmas Wonderland runs from November 14 – January 5, with a special preview day for Castle Howard Members on November 14.
