Bettys to open their first ever pop-up shop at Castle Howard this Christmas

Nicholas Howard, Simon Eyles and Victoria Howard at Castle Howard. Photo by Charlotte Graham

Castle Howard is hosting a pop-up Bettys shop in their historic Stable Courtyard this Christmas.

Synonymous with Yorkshire and celebrated internationally, Bettys is known for mouth-watering confectionary, chocolates, teas and coffees and has never before created a pop-up shop.

The shop will be situated inside the stately home’s Stable Courtyard for the duration of their award-winning Christmas event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, Castle Howard announced that the 2024 Christmas theme will be ‘Alice’s Christmas Wonderland’, which will see the 300-year-old house transformed with installations, props, soundscapes and projections.

Nicholas Howard, Simon Eyles and Victoria Howard at Castle Howard. Photo by Charlotte Graham

Last year’s Peter Pan-themed event saw record-breaking visitor numbers.

The Bettys pop-up, alongside Castle Howard’s Farm Shop, Courtyard Café and Garden Centre, will also be open for customers who aren’t entering the Christmas event.

Much-loved treats, including the famous Fat Rascals, fondant fancies, hampers and Christmas gifts, will all be available from the Bettys shop. A bespoke Alice-themed fancy will also be featured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Howard said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bettys this Christmas. It’s a perfect combination of two much-loved Yorkshire brands.

Bettys at Castle Howard. Photo by Charlotte Graham

“We know our visitors and local communities already use our Stable Courtyard as a place to shop for gifts and essentials, and we are excited to offer even more options this festive season.”

Bettys Managing Director Simon Eyles said: “In Bettys’ 105-year history this pop-up is a first.

“It feels to me like the perfect meeting of two world-famous Yorkshire destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bettys is all about creating deliciously magical experiences and Castle Howard during its beautiful Christmas event is a truly unique setting.

Nicholas Howard, Simon Eyles and Victoria Howard at Castle Howard. Photo by Charlotte Graham

“Bettys will bring with it all that makes it a Christmas essential.

“The beautiful shop interior has been designed by our aesthetic team and visitors can also expect to see a stunning Bettys Christmas windows display.

“The shop will be offering a range of Bettys Christmas favourites alongside our best-loved treats, from Yorkshire Fat Rascals to a brand-new Fondant Fancy to honour the occasion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bettys pop-up shop is open from November 14 – January 5, excluding December 25, 26 and January 1.