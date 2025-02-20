Beyond Housing has honoured the achievements of 10 apprentices at a special graduation ceremony held at Sneaton Castle in Whitby.

The event celebrated the dedication and hard work of apprentices who have successfully completed their training across a range of disciplines, including digital marketing, finance, joinery, plastering, and plumbing and heating.

The graduates’ commitment has opened doors to promising career prospects.

Six of this year’s cohort have secured full-time positions within Beyond Housing, one has progressed to a higher-level apprenticeship, and three have moved into career development improver roles.

The Beyond Housing graduating apprentices celebrate.

Beyond Housing’s dedication to fostering talent is evident in the success of its apprenticeship programme, which has retained 85% of its apprentices since 2019.

The organisation’s 2024 intake marked its largest cohort yet, welcoming 19 new apprentices.

Among the graduates, Jordan Todd, who completed his apprenticeship in Joinery and Carpentry, said: “I transitioned from retail work to an apprenticeship in joinery, prompted by my passion for woodworking.

"Within weeks, I knew Beyond Housing was the right place for me.

"The company’s values align closely with mine, and I’ve gained not only technical skills but also confidence, leadership experience, and a broader understanding of other trades.”

Career Grade Joiner, Natasha Bluck, said: “My joinery apprenticeship has been an incredible experience.

"I’ve gained hands-on expertise, from precision joinery to complex construction tasks, while also learning skills from other trades and building confidence in my abilities."

Maria Taylor, Apprentice and Volunteer Team Leader at Beyond Housing, said: “Our annual apprenticeship graduation is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our apprentices’ commitment, dedication, and hard work.

"Apprenticeships are an excellent gateway to launching a successful career.”