Beyond Housing celebrates apprentice graduates in ceremony at Whitby's Sneaton Castle

By Duncan.Atkins1
Published 20th Feb 2025, 09:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Beyond Housing has honoured the achievements of 10 apprentices at a special graduation ceremony held at Sneaton Castle in Whitby.

The event celebrated the dedication and hard work of apprentices who have successfully completed their training across a range of disciplines, including digital marketing, finance, joinery, plastering, and plumbing and heating.

The graduates’ commitment has opened doors to promising career prospects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six of this year’s cohort have secured full-time positions within Beyond Housing, one has progressed to a higher-level apprenticeship, and three have moved into career development improver roles.

The Beyond Housing graduating apprentices celebrate.The Beyond Housing graduating apprentices celebrate.
The Beyond Housing graduating apprentices celebrate.

Beyond Housing’s dedication to fostering talent is evident in the success of its apprenticeship programme, which has retained 85% of its apprentices since 2019.

The organisation’s 2024 intake marked its largest cohort yet, welcoming 19 new apprentices.

Among the graduates, Jordan Todd, who completed his apprenticeship in Joinery and Carpentry, said: “I transitioned from retail work to an apprenticeship in joinery, prompted by my passion for woodworking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Within weeks, I knew Beyond Housing was the right place for me.

"The company’s values align closely with mine, and I’ve gained not only technical skills but also confidence, leadership experience, and a broader understanding of other trades.”

Career Grade Joiner, Natasha Bluck, said: “My joinery apprenticeship has been an incredible experience.

"I’ve gained hands-on expertise, from precision joinery to complex construction tasks, while also learning skills from other trades and building confidence in my abilities."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maria Taylor, Apprentice and Volunteer Team Leader at Beyond Housing, said: “Our annual apprenticeship graduation is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our apprentices’ commitment, dedication, and hard work.

"Apprenticeships are an excellent gateway to launching a successful career.”

Related topics:HousingWhitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice