Beyond Housing extends support to Scarborough's The Rainbow Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Established in 1997, The Rainbow Centre has been a beacon of hope for those facing various challenges, offering unconditional support, compassion, and practical aid to anyone in need.
The centre has experienced growing support in recent years thanks to contributions from the community and organisations like Beyond Housing.
The initiative to support the Rainbow Centre was spearheaded by housing officer, Georgia Raines, who noticed the centre’s urgent appeals on Facebook.
These posts highlighted the dire need for donations after a significant reduction of resources after Christmas.
Motivated by the centre's plea for help, Georgia set up a collection point at Beyond Housing’s Scarborough office, and encouraged colleagues to donate any items of food and clothing they could spare.
Colleagues responded immediately with a steady stream of donations, while Beyond Housing added further support to the appeal with a cheque for £500.
Georgia Raines, Housing Officer at Beyond Housing, said: “Most people in Scarborough know of the Rainbow Centre, and the wonderful work they do for individuals and families in need of help and support.
“It was clear from the Facebook posts after Christmas that donations were no longer meeting the demand for their services.
“We are so pleased that, through the generosity of Beyond Housing and our colleagues, we have been able to offer our help.”
Jo Laking, CEO at The Rainbow Centre, said: “At The Rainbow Centre we offer a variety of essential services including a foodbank, cafe, hot showers, laundry facilities as well as access to clothing, toiletries, bedding, start-up packs for new homes and a debt advice service.
“On average we provide 1,500 food parcels each month and last year we carried out more than 14,500 critical interventions.
"We rely heavily on donations from our local community to keep us going and we would like to sincerely thank Beyond Housing for their extremely generous donation - which will make a huge difference and will help us to continue with our much needed service.”