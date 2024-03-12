Beyond Housing extends support to Scarborough's The Rainbow Centre

Housing provider Beyond Housing has contributed much-needed supplies of food and clothing, along with a donation of £500 to The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, providing vital assistance for vulnerable individuals and families in the area.
Established in 1997, The Rainbow Centre has been a beacon of hope for those facing various challenges, offering unconditional support, compassion, and practical aid to anyone in need.

The centre has experienced growing support in recent years thanks to contributions from the community and organisations like Beyond Housing.

The initiative to support the Rainbow Centre was spearheaded by housing officer, Georgia Raines, who noticed the centre’s urgent appeals on Facebook.

Beyond Housing colleagues (from left) Georgia Raines and Stephanie Lake present a cheque for £500 to (from 3rd left) Rainbow Centre CEO Jo Laking, Operations Manage Mike Lynskey, Customer Support Manager Rose Randerson.Beyond Housing colleagues (from left) Georgia Raines and Stephanie Lake present a cheque for £500 to (from 3rd left) Rainbow Centre CEO Jo Laking, Operations Manage Mike Lynskey, Customer Support Manager Rose Randerson.
These posts highlighted the dire need for donations after a significant reduction of resources after Christmas.

Motivated by the centre's plea for help, Georgia set up a collection point at Beyond Housing’s Scarborough office, and encouraged colleagues to donate any items of food and clothing they could spare.

Colleagues responded immediately with a steady stream of donations, while Beyond Housing added further support to the appeal with a cheque for £500.

Georgia Raines, Housing Officer at Beyond Housing, said: “Most people in Scarborough know of the Rainbow Centre, and the wonderful work they do for individuals and families in need of help and support.

Beyond Housing colleagues pictured with some if the items so far collected for the Rainbow Centre.From left: John Bateman, Faye Robinson, Calise Martin, Georgia Raines, Stephanie Lake.Beyond Housing colleagues pictured with some if the items so far collected for the Rainbow Centre.From left: John Bateman, Faye Robinson, Calise Martin, Georgia Raines, Stephanie Lake.
“It was clear from the Facebook posts after Christmas that donations were no longer meeting the demand for their services.

“We are so pleased that, through the generosity of Beyond Housing and our colleagues, we have been able to offer our help.”

Jo Laking, CEO at The Rainbow Centre, said: “At The Rainbow Centre we offer a variety of essential services including a foodbank, cafe, hot showers, laundry facilities as well as access to clothing, toiletries, bedding, start-up packs for new homes and a debt advice service.

“On average we provide 1,500 food parcels each month and last year we carried out more than 14,500 critical interventions.

"We rely heavily on donations from our local community to keep us going and we would like to sincerely thank Beyond Housing for their extremely generous donation - which will make a huge difference and will help us to continue with our much needed service.”

