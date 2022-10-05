The housing company has donated £500, and the money will be split between the Eastfield Community Free Fridge and The Rainbow Centre.

Beyond Housing raised the money through team building exercises, where points earned were converted into cash for the charities. The colleagues then selected two charities in Scarborough to receive an equal share of the donation.

Laura Young, Community Partnership & Engagement Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “Beyond Housing is very fortunate to be able to support local charities and give back wherever we can. We’re grateful that we can be a part of the Eastfield Community Free Fridge’s journey.”

Laura Young, from Beyond Housing (centre), with the team from Eastfield Community Free Fridge.

The Eastfield Community Free Fridge opened in May 2022 to support the local community, with more than 40 local people attending on the opening day. It aims to help reduce the amount of food going to landfills and has recycled a tonne and a half of food, saving in excess of 200kg per week from being wasted.

The Rainbow Centre offers practical support to vulnerable people in the local community. This support can provide assistance such as an emergency food parcel, a hot meal in their community cafe, access to shower and laundry facilities, clean clothing, bedding and other household essentials.

Jim Bullock, Treasurer at the Eastfield Community Fridge, said: “We are hugely grateful for this donation, and it will go a long way to help us support the work of the community free fridge for the benefit of local Eastfield residents.

“The fridge opens its doors every Thursday 10am-12pm and we often have given out all our food by 11am as demand is so high, so this support is appreciated”.