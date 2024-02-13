News you can trust since 1882
Beyond Housing placed in UK’s top 100 most inclusive places to work

North Yorkshire housing provider, Beyond Housing, has been placed in the UK’s top 100 most inclusive places to work.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 10:02 GMT
The FREDIE Awards, compiled by the National Centre for Diversity, recognise organisations for their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

This year Beyond Housing has been named as the 62nd most inclusive organisation in the country - an improvement on the organisation’s position of 73rd last year.

The top 100 recognition comes at a time when Beyond Housing has retained its accreditation as an Investor in Diversity, following an assessment carried out by the National Centre for Diversity.

Beyond Housing colleagues at Scarborough Pride in September 2023.Beyond Housing colleagues at Scarborough Pride in September 2023.
After first being awarded the Investors in Diversity accreditation in 2022, Beyond Housing implemented an action plan to further improve and implement behaviours outlined in the National Centre for Diversity’s FREDIE model; fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement.

At Beyond Housing’s re-accreditation for 2023-2024, assessors commented: “Overall, Beyond Housing has demonstrated sufficient improvement to be re-accredited as an Investor in Diversity and it is now recommended that the organisation aspire to the higher level of Leaders in Diversity at their next accreditation.”

Also highlighted in the assessor’s report were Beyond Housing’s improvements to the recruitment process, the recent introduction of EDI Allies across the organisation, and the participation of the organisation in Scarborough Pride.

It was also noted that the organisation had made major improvements in how it supported disability in the workplace.

Catherine Clennett, Director of People at Beyond Housing, said: “We are extremely proud to retain our accreditation and improve our spot in the top 100 most inclusive employers this year.”

