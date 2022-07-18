Beyond Housing £1 tickets are back at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Laura Young, left, community engagements and partnerships manager of Beyond Housing with Jaye Lewis, executive assistant of the Stephen Joseph Theatre

(SJT).

Customers wishing to see selected performances of Brief Encounter, Family Album, Constellations or Cinderella will be able to claim the discounted tickets, subject to availability, between July and the end of December.

The scheme proved popular in previous years, before having to be put on hiatus due to COVID-19. Despite the impact on the arts, the theatre is in the position to offer the discounted tickets this year.

The Stephen Joseph is aware that ticket prices can be unaffordable for many and has partnered a number of times with Beyond Housing to support local people for whom this is a barrier to visiting the theatre.

Laura Young, community partnership and engagement manager for Beyond Housing, said: “It is great to be re-establishing our partnership with the Stephen Joseph helping us to make theatre shows as accessible as possible for the local community.

“It’s such a fantastic opportunity to be able to offer our customers access to significant discounts to get out there and enjoy the theatre after a couple of tough years.”

Caroline Routh, executive director at the Stephen Joseph said: “It’s really important to us that we make our shows as widely accessible as possible. We’re delighted to be partnering with Beyond Housing again to provide £1 tickets for their customers.”

The performances included in the £1 ticket offer are on selected dates between:

BRIEF ENCOUNTER – Friday 22 July – Wednesday 24 August

FAMILY ALBUM – Friday 2 September – Wednesday 28 September

CONSTELLATIONS – Friday 28 October – Saturday 12 November

CINDERELLA (Christmas show) – Friday 2 December –Thursday 29 December

Brief Encounter is an adaptation of Noël Coward's timeless tale of a chance meeting at a railway station hurls Laura and Alec headlong into a whirlwind romance that threatens to blow their worlds apart.

Family Album is the world premiere of Alan Ayckbourn's 87th play which chronicles the trials, tribulations and temptations of three generations of one family across 70 years in the same home.

Constellations is a romantic story about the many possibilities that can result from a single meeting - quantum multiverse theory, love and honey.

Cinderella is the classic family pantomime based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale.

Those wishing to use the offer should call the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 and quote the code BEYOND22.

When attending a performance or calling at the theatre to collect their tickets, customers will be asked to show some proof of their Beyond Housing tenancy.