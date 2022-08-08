Bidlington RNLI to hold lifeboat naming ceremony in honour of Ernie Wellings

The D Class lifeboat will be accepted by Bridlington Lifeboat Station and Reverend Matthew Pollard will lead the service of dedication before it is officially named ‘Ernie Wellings’. Photo: Mike Milner

The ceremony will take place at the Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Station on Sunday, August 21 at 3pm.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Ernie who was born in Wandsworth, South London, and eventually settled with his wife in Lincolnshire after a career on the railways which, was only interrupted during the Second World War.

“Ernie was a committed supporter of the RNLI.

“The lifeboat will be accepted by Bridlington Lifeboat Station and Reverend Matthew Pollard will lead the service of dedication before it is officially named ‘Ernie Wellings’ by a member of Ernie’s family.