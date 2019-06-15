Biffy Clyro at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - in pictures
Biffy Clyro delivered a sensational show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
The rock superstars delighted thousands of fans with a set which included such anthems as Mountains, Howl, The Captain, Many Of Horror and new single Balance, Not Symmetry. The Scarborough OAT show – Biffy Clyro’s only date on the UK mainland this summer – was the warm-up for the band’s headline set at the Isle of White Festival on Sunday. Relive the show through these pictures.