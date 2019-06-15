Biffy Clyro delivered a sensational show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Biffy Clyro at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - in pictures

Biffy Clyro delivered a sensational show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The rock superstars delighted thousands of fans with a set which included such anthems as Mountains, Howl, The Captain, Many Of Horror and new single Balance, Not Symmetry. The Scarborough OAT show – Biffy Clyro’s only date on the UK mainland this summer – was the warm-up for the band’s headline set at the Isle of White Festival on Sunday. Relive the show through these pictures.

The Scottish rock trio played to a packed crowd.

1. Full House

The Scottish rock trio played to a packed crowd.
Cuffe and Taylor
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Frontman Simon Neil entertains the crowd.

2. Howl

Frontman Simon Neil entertains the crowd.
Cuffe and Taylor
other
Buy a Photo
Bassist and singer James Johnston.
Bassist and singer James Johnston.
Cuffe and Taylor
freelance
Buy a Photo
The band played all their hit singles including UK top 10 smash Mountains.

4. Mountains

The band played all their hit singles including UK top 10 smash Mountains.
Corinne Macdonald
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3