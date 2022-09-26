Cllr Tony Randerson - pic: Richard Ponter

After last year’s success, the event will once again be a chance for neighbours, friends and local businesses to join together to clean up the area and show the pride they have in their community.

Volunteers who can spare time to help are invited to meet at Eastfield Community Centre on High Street from 10am-1pm.

Everyone is welcome, no matter how much time they can spare.

Equipment for litter picking and cleaning up streets and green spaces will be

provided.

Volunteer efforts will be boosted by Scarborough Borough Council’s cleansing team with road sweeping vehicles and their high pressure cleaning machine.

Two large free skips will be available from 9am to 1pm for the community to deposit rubbish and abandoned items they may have seen near their homes.

Residents who have unwanted non-bulky household items or waste in communal areas can make use of their nearest skip.

The skips will located at:

Westway grassed area near Bankside Park and Holy Nativity Church Beech Close, off Eastway

Asbestos, liquid chemicals, wet concrete, compressed gas bottles and commercial waste cannot be placed in the skips.

Electrical and white goods may be placed by the side of the skips and will be collected separately.

There will be people at the community centre on the morning of the clean-up to answer queries about the use of the skips.

After the event, the skips will be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Site at Seamer Carr.

The waste will be sorted, with as much as possible sent for recycling to minimise waste to landfill.

A collection service for bulky household items will operate for anyone living in Eastfield - at a 50% reduction in prices - from Wednesday 28 September until the end of November.

Eastfield residents wishing to use this service should call RB Recycling on 01723 582589 to arrange for their unwanted items to be collected.

Eastfield Big Community Clean-up is organised by Scarborough Borough Council in partnership with Eastfield Town Council, Beyond Housing, Sanctuary Housing, Keep Scarborough Tidy Group and other organisations within the Eastfield PACT partnership.

Light refreshments will be provided for those volunteering for the event.

Further information about the event is available from Billa Duggal on 01723 232445 or Councillor Tony Randerson on 07926 226904.

Mr Randerson, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods and Eastfield ward councillor, said: “We had a fantastic response from the people of Eastfield last year who take great pride in where they live.