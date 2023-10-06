Big Ideas By The Sea to stage October archaeology event in Scarborough

Big Ideas by the Sea archaeological dig in Scarborough - Pic credit: Matt Cooper

Commencing at 6.30pm with an exhibition of the finds from the excavations at Paradise which is followed at 7.30pm by the premiere screening of a short video the 2023 festival highlights.

The evening continues at 7.45pm with The Big Dig talk featuring festival co-director John Oxley MBE outlining key aspects of the project followed by archaeologist Marie Woods, director of Heritage Adventures Ltd. with her analysis of the range and importance of the material found.

A new patron of the festival will also be announced at the event.

The 2024 Big Ideas festival which is to be held between 17th-31st May next year, again features a number of eminent speakers in the programme of events.

These include Sir Tim Smit (co-founder of The Eden Project), Sir Christopher Frayling (former Arts Council Chairman and Rector of The Royal College of Art) and Scarborough-born Richard Seymour, one of the world's leading product designers.

A major part of the festival since 2021, the pioneering Big Dig project which offers local primary school pupils the opportunity to participate in practical archaeology, will continue further with the exploration of another section of the medieval site at Paradise.

In addition, the second community Big Day Out at Scarborough Castle will be a key aspect of the two week programme.

Other features of the 2024 schedule of events will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.