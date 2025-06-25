Big wheel attraction heading to Whitby West Cliff this summer

A new attraction is heading to Whitby this summer.

A giant sightseeing wheel will soar high above the cliffside from Wednesday July 9 to Monday August 4, in news announced on North Yorkshire Council’s Facebook page.

They say it will be located on the green space behind the Whalebone Arch on Whitby West Cliff, offering panoramic views of Whitby’s coastline, bustling harbour and historic landmarks.

There is no advanced bookings so people can just turn up.

The charge is £5 for those under 1.4m height and £7 for over 1.4m height.

