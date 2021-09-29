People watching the boat launch in Whitby.

Onlookers assembled aloing the riverside in the autumn sunshine to see the 27m twin rig trawler Valhalla being launched into the water.

The vessel, made at Parkol, will be fishing out of Fraserburgh, Scotland, with a crew.of eight.

Michael Smith commented on Parkol's Facebook page: "Some boat her, well done Parkol and good fishing to the skipper and crew."

The trawler Valhalla is carefully lowered into the water.

Email [email protected] with your pictures of the launch.

Valhalla at Parkol, ahead of it being set up to be launched into the water.