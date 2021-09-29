Biggest trawler to date built at Parkol Marine is launched in Whitby
The biggest vessel built at Whitby's Parkol Marine Engineering site to date was launched this afternoon (Sep 29).
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:28 pm
Onlookers assembled aloing the riverside in the autumn sunshine to see the 27m twin rig trawler Valhalla being launched into the water.
The vessel, made at Parkol, will be fishing out of Fraserburgh, Scotland, with a crew.of eight.
Michael Smith commented on Parkol's Facebook page: "Some boat her, well done Parkol and good fishing to the skipper and crew."
