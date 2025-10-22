Bilsdale Mast legacy funding boost for community hub at Hinderwell, near Whitby

A community hub in Hinderwell has received vital support thanks to legacy funding from Arqiva’s Bilsdale Mast Project Restore, delivered by Two Riding’s Community Foundation, helping it continue to serve isolated residents.

St Hilda’s Old School, known locally as ‘The Hub’, was awarded a grant through the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The funding, made available by Arqiva, was part of a wider effort to support communities affected by the 2021 fire at the Bilsdale transmitter, which impacted access to television and radio in the area.

While Project Restore initially focused on restoring broadcast services, it quickly expanded to address the broader impact of the outage on rural communities.

The scheme, which is now completed, provided grants to grassroots organisations that play a vital role in reducing isolation and supporting wellbeing.

The Hub has become a cornerstone of life in Hinderwell, where 20 shops once lined the streets.

Today, with only a handful of amenities remaining, The Hub offers more than refreshments - it provides a vital space for companionship, creativity and community spirit.

From craft-making and fundraising events to simply sharing a cup of tea, The Hub plays a central role in keeping the village connected and providing a social atmosphere for residents, many of whom are isolated from their friends and family in the village.

Bec Horner, Head of Communications & Partnerships at Two Ridings Community Foundation, said: “When the fire happened, Arqiva recognised that the loss of TV and radio wasn’t just a technical issue - it had real social consequences.

“Around Hinderwell, where rural isolation is a serious concern, people were suddenly cut off from the news and the programmes they rely on.

"Arqiva’s funding helped reconnect them, but it also went further - supporting the community organisations that are the heartbeat of places like this.”

The grant has enabled St Hilda’s Old School to continue offering a warm, welcoming space for older residents, many of whom live alone and have limited social contact.

Carole Smith, who runs the project, said: “Our clientele is mostly older people, those who might sit in a house on their own all day.

"When they come here, they’ve got someone to talk to, a hot drink, and a sense of belonging.

"Arqiva’s funding helps us keep the lights on, pay the staff, and make the soup and cakes that bring people together.

“We’re very grateful.

"We apply for a lot of funding and often don’t even get a response.

"Two Ridings and Arqiva have been generous and supportive, and without them, we simply couldn’t continue.”

Celia, a regular user of the St Hilda’s Old School, said: “It’s called the hub, and it is the hub.

"You feel welcome here.”