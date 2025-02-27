Bingo night at Snainton Village Hall to support 14-month-old Ravenscar girl battling severe heart condition
Hollie Suff and Jordan Greathead’s daughter, Penelope, suffers from dilated cardiomyopathy, meaning her heart is unable to function effectively.
Due to a shortage of beds, Penelope’s parents have now been told that she may not be able to access a Berlin Heart, a life-saving mechanical device that could help her heart function and give her a chance at survival.
A GoFundMe campaign was started by the family, who live in Ravenscar, to raise funds for a Berlin Heart and tonight’s bingo night, which starts at 7.30pm, aims to increase funds further.
Entry is £5 to include one bingo book, extra books available for £1.
A raffle will also take place.
Refreshments will be available and there are options to take your own alcohol.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.