Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on its way to Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale - here's when

It is due to visit locations in Scarborough, Malton, Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby on Wednesday July 13 as part of its two-day journey through Yorkshire and the Humber.

The Relay will be visiting Scarborough seafront, although more specific details will be released nearer the time.

One of the locations lucky enough to get a visit will be Whitby lifeboat station.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby RNLI coxswain Howard Fields is delighted that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the lifeboat station.

Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields said: “We are delighted that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Whitby RNLI on July 13, as part of its incredible journey through England this summer.

“Our volunteers are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Baton and everyone here is excited to give it a warm welcome.”

The relay will also visit youngters at Fylingdales C of E Primary School, most of whom have just returned to school after a flood meant they had to study at Hawsker School for two terms.

Helen Thompson, Executive Headteacher, said: “We are delighted that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Fylingdales C of E Primary School on July 13.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Baton and everyone here is excited to give it a warm welcome.”

The Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Malton’s Market Place.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director of Place and Resources for Ryedale District Council, said: “It is very exciting for Ryedale to be hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay on its journey around the country this summer.

“We’re planning an exciting event in Malton so our communities can come out and celebrate the Commonwealth Games and we’ll be announcing more details as soon as possible.”