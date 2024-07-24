Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of East Riding Libraries, including Bridlington Central and North Bridlington, can now borrow blood pressure monitors as well as books as part of a new scheme.

All libraries and mobile libraries in the East Riding have blood pressure monitors available for members to borrow for free for up to two weeks.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council scheme allows residents to monitor their blood pressure from the comfort of their own homes, as well as easing some burdens on GP surgeries in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After borrowing a blood pressure monitor from the library, users will also be given a diary sheet for recording their blood pressure twice a day, as well as a chart to be able to see blood pressure readings that are in normal, elevated and high ranges.

Launching the new blood pressure machine scheme are, from left, librarian Kimberley Harston, Councillor Nick Coultish and Andy Kingdom, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s director of public health.

All kits will also come with user instructions, and any people who are concerned or worried about their blood pressure readings will be advised to make an appointment with their GP or pharmacy on a self-referral basis.

Blood pressure checks can also be performed in branch at some libraries as part of the council’s Healthier, Happier, Connected scheme.

These are bookable through participating library branches including Beverley, Bridlington Central, North Bridlington, Goole and Withernsea libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This is a fantastic new scheme which will be a real benefit to the health of our library members in the East Riding.

“These machines can be borrowed free from any library or mobile library so residents can keep a check on their blood pressure without the need to visit their GP surgery.”

Monitoring blood pressure is extremely important and can help people to spot abnormalities before they become life threatening.

Andy Kingdom, director of public health at the council, said: “About a quarter of the population has high blood pressure, and blood pressure tends to get higher as people get older.“The good news is that there is a simple blood pressure check that people can do, and if someone’s blood pressure is higher than it should be there are ways to reduce it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those where blood pressure is higher than it should be, there is support on hand to make lifestyle changes through East Riding’s free Healthier Futures programme.”