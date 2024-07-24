Blood pressure monitors on loan from Bridlington libraries
and live on Freeview channel 276
All libraries and mobile libraries in the East Riding have blood pressure monitors available for members to borrow for free for up to two weeks.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council scheme allows residents to monitor their blood pressure from the comfort of their own homes, as well as easing some burdens on GP surgeries in the area.
After borrowing a blood pressure monitor from the library, users will also be given a diary sheet for recording their blood pressure twice a day, as well as a chart to be able to see blood pressure readings that are in normal, elevated and high ranges.
All kits will also come with user instructions, and any people who are concerned or worried about their blood pressure readings will be advised to make an appointment with their GP or pharmacy on a self-referral basis.
Blood pressure checks can also be performed in branch at some libraries as part of the council’s Healthier, Happier, Connected scheme.
These are bookable through participating library branches including Beverley, Bridlington Central, North Bridlington, Goole and Withernsea libraries.
Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This is a fantastic new scheme which will be a real benefit to the health of our library members in the East Riding.
“These machines can be borrowed free from any library or mobile library so residents can keep a check on their blood pressure without the need to visit their GP surgery.”
Monitoring blood pressure is extremely important and can help people to spot abnormalities before they become life threatening.
Andy Kingdom, director of public health at the council, said: “About a quarter of the population has high blood pressure, and blood pressure tends to get higher as people get older.“The good news is that there is a simple blood pressure check that people can do, and if someone’s blood pressure is higher than it should be there are ways to reduce it.
“For those where blood pressure is higher than it should be, there is support on hand to make lifestyle changes through East Riding’s free Healthier Futures programme.”
Visit eastridinglibraries.co.uk/bpmonitor for more.