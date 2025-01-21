Blooming great donation for Malton volunteers to grow biodiversity at station

TransPennine Express (TPE) has donated £5,000 for for Malton in Bloom to expand their floral displays

TransPennine Express (TPE) has donated £5,000 for a group of volunteers to grow biodiversity and expand their floral displays at a North Yorkshire station and across their town.

The volunteers have turned Malton station into a riot of colour by installing planters full of flowers and can often be seen dead heading, weeding, or planting.

They now have plans to create more green spaces to encourage more wildlife and pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Councillor Lindsay Burr, Deputy Mayor of Malton, said: "On behalf of all the councillors on Malton Town Council, I would like to sincerely thank TPE for their very generous donation. This will ensure that Malton in Bloom can continue their excellent work and that our town and station continue to look blooming fantastic."

Malton in Bloom's floral displays brighten the station

Gail Cook, Malton Town Clerk, added: "The fantastic award from TPE will enable Malton in Bloom to enhance the station with colourful displays and vibrant plants for residents and visitors to Malton to enjoy.

“We aim to create a biodiverse area that will support local wildlife, such as pollinators and bird species. If you are visiting the station in the future, please take the time to look around and enjoy the green and welcoming space for both people and nature."

The money came from the TransPennine Express Customer and Community Improvement Fund, which supports projects focused on sustainability, community connection, and accessibility.

It will be used to support Malton in Bloom’s projects across the town, as well as at the station.

Andrew Watkins, Community and Development Manager at TransPennine Express said: "I want to say a huge thank you to the incredible volunteers of Malton in Bloom for their dedication and hard work in transforming Malton Station into such a vibrant and welcoming space – and we’re excited to see what you do next.

“We are committed to building a more sustainable railway, and this is just one of the many projects at our stations across the TPE network that focus on biodiversity.”