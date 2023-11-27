News you can trust since 1882
Blue Dolphin Holiday Park near Filey wins top tourism award

A North Yorkshire holiday park has been presented with a top regional tourism award by UK holiday giant Hoseasons.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
Ruth Kemplen (C) and Vaughn Medhurst (R), Owners of Blue Dolphin Holiday Park receive their award from Luke Hansford, Senior Vice President - Supply at Hoseasons (L).Ruth Kemplen (C) and Vaughn Medhurst (R), Owners of Blue Dolphin Holiday Park receive their award from Luke Hansford, Senior Vice President - Supply at Hoseasons (L).
Blue Dolphin Holiday Park, near Filey was crowned Best Family Fun destination in the North of England at the staycation specialist’s 17th annual Awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys throughout the 2023 season.

Ruth Kemplen, Owner of Blue Dolphin Holiday Park, said: “We are very proud of this award – not just because it’s nice to be voted the best at what we do, but also because it’s a reflection of the hard work the team puts into looking after our guests.

"They do a fantastic job when it comes to providing excellent holiday experiences and that’s why we have so many happy customers.”

Luke Hansford, Senior Vice President - Supply at Hoseasons, said: “The team at Blue Dolphin Holiday Park consistently goes the extra mile to delight our customers.

"Their hard work and dedication has translated into some brilliant review scores this year – something we know the vast majority of holidaymakers look for when considering where to book. We’re delighted to be able to give them this award and wish them all the best for another fantastic year in 2024.”

