4 . Dalby Forest E-Xplorer trail

Dalby Forest E-Xplorer trail is a newly launched 17km e-bike cycling trail, designed to make the most of the stunning views on offer at Dalby Forest. The newly launched the trails are looked after by Forestry England. The rolling hills and treelined tracks can be quite demanding on the thigh muscles when you are on two wheels. But these new Forest E-Xplorer Trails open up a world of possibilities for all, having been specially designed for use by electric bikes. This green route boasts gentle gradients meaning cyclists of all ages and skill levels can join in on the fun. You can immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the forest without facing the daunting challenges of steep hills. E-bikes allow you to travel further with less effort. Don’t have an e-bike? That’s no problem, you canhire them here. Photo: Route YC