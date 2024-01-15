The organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, ‘Route YC’, has revealed its top 10 health and wellbeing experiences to kick start 2024 on the Yorkshire coast.
During the winter months we need to make sure we take time to look after our health and wellbeing by getting outdoors in the countryside and coast. Pack a bag and escape to 'Route YC' – Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, try out one of these 10 wellbeing activities and treat yourself to a spot of self-care - Route YC style.
1. Whitby Wellbeing
Get in touch with your inner spirituality with ceremonies and rituals, morning or evening meditation or beach yoga at Whitby Wellbeing. Why not try something different like a breathwork workshop by a waterfall or a sauna in the wild. These are just a few of the experiences on offer by Whitby Wellbeing, which was founded by Daniel O’Conner. Check out their timetable of activities to see what’s planned, every activity is specifically designed to help you destress and reconnect with nature. Locations include Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Scarborough, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay. Photo: Route YC
2. Scarborough Surf School
Get those endorphins soaring with a bracing lesson at Scarborough Surf School. Their fully qualified instructors operate from their stunning beach top location at Cayton Bay just South of Scarborough seven days a week, all year round. Cayton Bay is unique in that it can be surfed whether the tide is in or out, meaning you should always be able to get in the water. If you don’t want to surf they also offer paddleboarding and coasteering at the beautiful Thornwick Bay nearby. The beginner lesson includes the hire of a 5mm full length wetsuit and a surfboard. Facilities include Parking, Changing rooms, Free Hot showers, a picnic area and hot drinks, so this is Scarborough’s number one-rated Surf School, and the place to hit the surf on the Yorkshire Coast. Photo: Route YC
3. Borrowby Equestrian Centre
Saddle up and see the world from a different perspective by booking a horse-based riding activity at Borrowby Equestrian Centre. There are horseback adventures to be had for all ages and abilities. So whether you have never been on a horse before or if you are a more experienced rider, this is the place to come to enjoy a spot of equine therapy. Experienced instructor Karen Yeoman offers individual lessons, or group lessons, and longer treks across the idyllic Yorkshire Moors. They even run organised pub rides for over 18’s where you can stop off for a drink along the way, a great way to join the horsey set. Photo: Route YC
4. Dalby Forest E-Xplorer trail
Dalby Forest E-Xplorer trail is a newly launched 17km e-bike cycling trail, designed to make the most of the stunning views on offer at Dalby Forest. The newly launched the trails are looked after by Forestry England. The rolling hills and treelined tracks can be quite demanding on the thigh muscles when you are on two wheels. But these new Forest E-Xplorer Trails open up a world of possibilities for all, having been specially designed for use by electric bikes. This green route boasts gentle gradients meaning cyclists of all ages and skill levels can join in on the fun. You can immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the forest without facing the daunting challenges of steep hills. E-bikes allow you to travel further with less effort. Don’t have an e-bike? That’s no problem, you canhire them here. Photo: Route YC