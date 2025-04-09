Blue plaque honours Bridlington Navy hero Able Seaman William Becker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A blue plaque has been unveiled at Bridlington’s Trinity Road, honouring Able Seaman William Becker.

On December 6, 1917, Becker was part of a group of sailors on board HMS Highflyer in Halifax harbour, Canada, that were sent over to lend assistance to a burning ship, the SS Mont Blanc, which had been in collision with another vessel.

The ship was full of explosives and blew up with such force, that it wiped out thousands of buildings across the town and killed 1,700 people.

Incredibly Becker survived, but he was the only one of his team that did.

The unveiling of the plaque for Able Seaman William Becker, at Trinity Road in Bridlington.

For his bravery he was awarded the Albert Medal, an equivalent of today's George Medal, and he became only one of 568 people to ever be awarded this.

Becker moved around East Yorkshire and spent the last five years of his life at 40 Trinity Road.

After a short fundraising campaign, the current owners of the house gave permission to have him commemorated.

Author and historian Richard Jones said: “The unveiling went really well.

The blue plaque honouring William Becker in Bridlington.

"It was attended by Bridlington Royal Naval Association as well as a number of other armed forces and naval veterans and locals who took an interest in the story.

“I did a short speech about the 1917 Halifax explosion and then Joanne, who owns the house, did the unveiling along with Martin Jolly, chairman of Brid Royal Naval Association.

"She commented on how heroes like this should not be forgotten and how proud she was that she was able to remember someone like this by a plaque on the front of her house as we lose so many generations of people.”