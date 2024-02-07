B&M confirm opening of third store in Scarborough - located at the former Wilko site in the Balmoral Centre

B&M have announced the launch of its brand-new store in the Balmoral Centre, Westborough, Scarborough.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Wilko store which provides a space of 21,204sqft and will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening, as well as creating 40 jobs.

The official opening will be at 8am on Saturday, February 24.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”

The former Wilko shop in the Balmoral Centre on Westborough closed last October after the company fell into administration.