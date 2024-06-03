BMW driver and passenger injured in collision at Whitwell-on-the-Hill near Malton

By Louise French
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:14 BST
BMW driver and passenger have been injured in a collision at Whitwell-on-the-Hill near MaltonBMW driver and passenger have been injured in a collision at Whitwell-on-the-Hill near Malton
BMW driver and passenger have been injured in a collision at Whitwell-on-the-Hill near Malton
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A64 at Whitwell-on-the-Hill, near Malton.

It happened at 11.30am on Thursday May 30 and involved a grey BMW 3 Series and a Red Nissan Qashqai.

The driver and passenger of the BMW sustained minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One lane of the carriageway was closed for around an hour while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information that could help should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Megan Smith.

Quote reference 12240095044 when passing on information.

Related topics:PoliceBMWA64North Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.