Team Extreme, featuring BMX riders, skateboarders, scooter and inline skaters, will be performing at Scarborough Extreme.

One of Britain’s top BMX riders has spoken of his pride at seeing a major event being staged in the town where he was born which will see thrill-seekers flock to North Yorkshire’s coast.

Scarborough Extreme is the latest in a series of events organised by North Yorkshire Council as part of a revamped Scarborough Fair and has been made possible with assistance from the Scarborough Town Deal.

Held on October 5 at locations around the town, it will feature a wide range of activities for those who love to get their pulses racing. The free event promises something for everyone and features activities including, surfing, skateboarding, cycling, music and workshops.

One of the highlights of the day will be an appearance from Scarborough-born BMX star, Miller Temple, who has been competing as part of the Great Britain Cycling Team podium potential programme since 2023.

Scarborough-born BMX professional, Miller Temple, who will be appearing at Scarborough Extreme.

Miller, 19, has recently returned from competing in Barcelona. He will be showcasing his freestyle skills to the crowds as part of Team Extreme at the William Street car park.

“BMX in the UK is in a really good place at the moment and the standard is probably higher than anywhere else in the world, including the USA. The facilities and the coaching are just the best and really help riders like me to achieve their potential,” Miller said.

“I was born in Scarborough and though I have moved away in order to train, I am proud of where I am from and when I come back to see family I still ride down on the seafront with friends.

“I am looking forward to Scarborough Extreme and being able to show people what I am capable of.”

Dexter’s Surf Shop will be encouraging more people to take to the waves during Scarborough Extreme.

North Yorkshire Council's executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “It is great that Miller has been able to give up some of his time to come and ride at Scarborough Extreme. He is a great example of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

“This event is crammed with people who are all dedicated to their own pursuits in and around the Scarborough area.

“We have had a year packed with events that have really put Scarborough on the map, and this is no exception. Whether it’s cycling, surfing, skateboarding, music, there is truly something for everyone and I would encourage everyone to come down and take part.”

Scarborough Fair festival director, Julian Caddy, said: “We are so excited to be able to bring together such a wide range of sports and activities, which also include music, dance and martial arts, as part of Scarborough Extreme.

“It’s a unique opportunity for people of all ages and abilities, from beginners all the way up to athletes of Miller Temple’s calibre, to come together in one brilliant showcase.”

British Cycling is supporting the event and partnership development manager for the North of England, Rob Pickering, said Scarborough Extreme was the ideal event to get the word out about the benefits of being on two wheels.

“Currently we’re promoting BMX freestyle, so this event fits perfectly. Added to that Scarborough is a new location for us, so it is even better,” he said. “The fact that the public can come and have a go, see what’s going on, will help remove barriers to participation, whether actual, that they do not have access to a bike, or perceived, in that they didn’t realise that it was for them.”

The East Coast Skate Academy will be among those taking part.

Head coach Ian Bland said: “Skateboarding is the most unique and creative lifestyle out there. The Scarborough scene is huge and includes skateboarders who ride for companies all over the UK.

“We have Hairy Bob’s Skatepark on the seafront, where lifelong friends and memories are made. There is also Dissent, who have their own indoor skatepark, and Panik Skateboards, who make their own boards.”

For Scarborough Extreme, the Academy will be offering a limited number of beginners lessons as well as showing the skills members have perfected over the years.

“Our members will show people that skateboarding is not a menace, or a threat, but a creative outlet that anyone can get involved with,” he said.

Dexter’s Surf Shop in Scarborough will be encouraging more people to take to the waves.

Co-owner Steve McNamara said: “Surfing’s popularity is growing, and Scarborough is now seen as one of the premier destinations in the north of the UK - we can regularly see 50 to 100 surfers of all abilities in our beautiful North Bay.”

Mr McNamara said Dexters prided itself on making surfing accessible to everyone.

“The biggest fears people have is the cold water and being scared of the sea,” he said. “All of our instructors are fully qualified with a kind, compassionate, empathetic way of working. Our aim is always safe, fun and quality surf lessons for everyone.

“We are really looking forward to Scarborough Extreme. I think it’s great that we can showcase the amazing activities available in our local area - tourism is the lifeblood of Scarborough and many people don't know what’s on their doorstep. It’s a great opportunity for people to push their boundaries and try something different.”

Scarborough Extreme runs from 11am to 4pm on October 5. For more information visit the Scarborough Fair website at https://scarboroughfair.uk/extreme/.