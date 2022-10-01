Body found in search for missing Whitby man Peter Coleman
A body has been found in the search for missing Whitby man Peter Coleman.
By Duncan Atkins
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:03 pm
North Yorkshire Police say: “Officers searching for 48-year-old Mr Coleman have sadly found a body near to the area he was last sighted.
“Although formal identification is still to take place, Mr Coleman’s family has been informed and are being supported.
“The family would like to thank everyone who has offered support and helped with the search.
"They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very upsetting time.”