Body found in search for swimmer last seen near Flamborough

The man was last seen off the coast near Flamborough - Photo: Marisa Cashill

A body has been found after a swimmer from Leeds went missing at sea off the Yorkshire coast more than three weeks ago.

The man was found at Tunstall beach at Holderness in East Yorkshire, at around 5.30pm on Thursday (August 21)

Father-of-two Matt McDavid, 42, from Leeds, dropped out of sight from the shore while swimming off the coast at Flamborough on Wednesday, July 30.

Humberside Police say the man has not yet been formally identified, adding: “however at this stage of our investigation, it is believed to be linked to reports of a concern for safety at Thornwick Bay in Flamborough on Wednesday 30 July 2025.”

A statement added: “A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days however at this time, the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”