'Body parts wanted' for Scarborough Halloween scare house - company on the hunt for broken or old dolls

The office transformed for Halloween a few years ago. (The Curious Theme Factory)

The Curious Theme Factory on Gladstone Lane is on the hunt for body parts for a spooktacular event on Halloween.

The business plans to turn their building into a warehouse scare house on October 31 but is in need of broken or unwanted dolls and Halloween decorations.

David Nicholson, director of the Curious Theme Factory, said: "If anyone is having a sort out and would like to get rid of any broken or unwanted dolls or Halloween decorations (not cardboard though please ) we’d be very grateful for them – any condition!

“Arms, legs, heads or even skeletons or parts of halloween displays can be used to help us in building our ideas for decorating the building.

"Then people can visit and see their donations transformed into our spooky ideas for the public to enjoy. “

The Curious Theme Factory supplies everything from themed party decorations and room dressings to stage show costumes, scenery and props.

A couple of years ago they transformed their front office into a Halloween scare zone to see if it was any interest to the public.

Word soon spread and more than 250 trick or treaters visited them over three hours.

Like many businesses, The Curious Theme Factory was shut for 18 months as events, social gatherings and parties were hit hard by the pandemic.

However they used the time to revamp their whole business.

There’s a unique feel to the building, with curious artefacts on display, maps in the wallpaper, moving walls and hidden rooms leading to the workshop and warehouse.

There’s always something different happening from children’s art classes to murals being painted or costumes and scenery being constructed.

To celebrate being able to socialise again, the Curious Theme Factory are once again planning to open the building as a free to enter scare house this halloween for Scarborough families to visit.