The Staithes Weekender event, organised by the village community, will take place on June 23 to 25.

Having originally been an art colony for an influential group of Impressionist painters back in the late 1800s, Staithes retains an enduring appeal for artists who are inspired by the ever-changing light together with the dramatic seascapes and the quirky cottages lining the cobbled streets.

For this weekend, there’s a real blend of music, art and entertainment lined up for visitors.

Visitors to the Staithes Arts & Heritage Festival.

The programme includes an appearance by actor and former Staithes resident Ace Bhatti who returns to the village to talk about his role as Freddie Mercury’s father in Bohemian Rhapsody, before a showing of the film.

Music features prominently at venues throughout the village and on the harbourfront, as well as numerous buskers performing on the streets.

There will be folk, jazz, blues, soul and bluegrass artists in the line-up including Eliza Carthy, who hails from Robin Hood’s Bay and will be performing a rare solo gig in St Peter’s Centre.

There will be afternoon concerts at the Lifeboat House, a Northern Soul evening and the Men of Staithes choir singing traditional sea shanties and leading a closing procession through the village.

Art installation lights up Cowbar Nab, Staithes.

The programme also includes a session with Andy Blackford from Middlesbrough, a rock guitarist and prize-winning poet and author who will be entertaining the audience with anecdotes of village life from Grant McKee’s unpublished but hugely anticipated book on the Staithes.

St Peter’s Centre will host an exhibition of the work of award-winning artists and Staithes residents, Paul and Christine Czainski; while for those keen to hone their own creative talents, the weekend will also have a string of workshops on photography, printing and singing.

The Weekender is free to attend, with some of the individual events ticketed.

Visit https://www.stpetersstaithes.org.uk/the-staithes-weekender/about-the-weekender/ for more programme information and event prices.