Book covering the characters of Bridlington Past Table produced by Lance Cook

A well-known Bridlington man has published a new book featuring the Bridlington Past Table.

Lance Cook, who wrote his first book on History of Bridlington Cricket Club in 2020, started developing this latest tome about the fascinating Post Table characters in January 2021 as a project during the lockdown period.

Bridlington Past Table was started in 1963 by 10 founder members who wished to carry on their friendships after leaving the Round Table.

Mr Cook said: “The book describes the lives of 47 members over a 59-year period and is a cross-section of Bridlington and its people.

“It covers people who served in the war along with members who were teachers, vets, a sub-mariner, opticians, bank managers, a solicitor, a builder and a well-known local farmer.

“The story of Bridlington People and places concludes with a full description of the life of a well-known hotel on Bridlington’s north side and the famous people who have stayed there.”