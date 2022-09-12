East Riding of Yorkshire Council has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Bridlington Town Council’s book of condolence is being held at the council office at 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington and is available to be signed during the office hours of 9am and 1pm.

A ststaement on the Bridlington Town Council website read: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of Bridlington Town Council and her residents we wish to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to all members of The Royal Family.”

A second book of condolence is available at the East Riding of Yorkshire Council customer service centre on Quay Road, while a third is available at Bridlington Library on King Street, both open during normal office hours.

Those who wish to leave floral tributes to Her Majesty may do so at Cenotaph Gardens on Wellington Road.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chairman, leader and chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council have paid their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a joint statement, chairman of the council Councillor John Whittle, leader of the council, Councillor Jonathan Owen and the council’s chief executive, Caroline Lacey paid tribute to Her Majesty, who “dedicated her life to serve the people of the United Kingdom”.

The statement said: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and send our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her family. They are all in our thoughts and prayers at this extremely sad time.

“She dedicated her life to serving the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and has been a beacon of hope, stability and unity and overseen many changes during her reign as Monarch with unwavering grace and poise.

“As the longest serving Monarch she has been an ever-present in most people’s lives and it’s unlikely we will ever witness a reign as long and as glorious again.”

As a mark of respect, the Union Jack will be flown at half-mast on all council buildings until the day after the funeral while books of condolence will be available for people to leave messages of sympathy at the council’s libraries, multi-service centres and customer service centres during usual business hours.

People can also leave tributes online via the Buckingham Palace website – www.royal.uk

During the period of national mourning and to show respect for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, public meetings of East Riding of Yorkshire Council and committee meetings will be cancelled until after her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Her Majesty most memorable visit to the East Riding came in 2002 as part of her Golden Jubilee tour when Her Majesty and the Duke arrived by Royal Train into Beverley and attended a service for rural life at Beverley Minster, followed by a walkabout in Saturday Market.