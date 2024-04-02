Both Bridlington libraries set to benefit from £246,000 Government funding

The funding will be able to offer local residents and communities even better facilities at the libraries.

The two East Riding libraries in Bridlington will be able to offer local residents and communities even better facilities thanks to £246,000 from the Libraries Improvement Fund through the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport.

The new funding will be used towards the refurbishment of both Bridlington North and Bridlington Central libraries.

New spaces will be created at both libraries and will include sensory areas with moveable shelving, creating flexibility that will double up as performance and workshop spaces to make them more accessible.

It is hoped this exciting new approach in both libraries will increase the number of people using them, and will provide a good foundation from which to encourage improved health and wellbeing, and more learning opportunities, in the local communities in Bridlington.

Improvement works are expected to begin within the next two years.

This funding comes a year after the East Riding Libraries team became one of only 16 authorities to be awarded the status of National Portfolio Holder with Arts Council England, and with East Riding being identified as a cultural area for levelling up.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, the council’s cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “I am delighted that we have received this funding for our libraries in Bridlington.