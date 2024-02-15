Both Whitby lifeboats called out ‘for real’ as they prepared for training exercise

Whitby lifeboat crew in the harbour

A call had been made that something had been spotted in the water at Whitby.

Deputy Launch Authority Neil Williamson launched both lifeboats.

He said: "A call was made to the lifeboat station that something was floating in the water just below the Metropole in Whitby, the caller could not rule out that this wasn’t a casualty in the water so we immediately launched both boats to search the location.

“Thanks to a clear description of the location from the informant the lifeboat crew were able to locate some large pieces of wood floating in the water near where they described.

“These were retrieved from the water to prevent them being mistaken by anyone else, and also from them hitting other vessels.”

Mr Williamson added: ‘The call was made with good intent and we were relieved to find it was debris on the water and not a casualty.

"An extra search was made of the area before the lifeboats were stood down and continued on their scheduled training exercise.”

The volunteers train regularly to search the water at night and in difficult conditions both on the all weather Shannon Class lifeboat and the smaller D class inshore lifeboat.