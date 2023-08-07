News you can trust since 1882
Both Whitby RNLI lifeboats launched in search for upturned vessel

The Coastguard received a report on Thursday (August 3rd) that a vessel with around eight people on board had overturned in waves near Whitby's harbour entrance.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 07:54 BST
Coastguard Rob Parkin searches from the West Cliff - Image: RNLI/Ceri OakesCoastguard Rob Parkin searches from the West Cliff - Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes
Coastguard Rob Parkin searches from the West Cliff - Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

The local Coastguard crew began a visual search from the cliffs and Whitby RNLI launched both lifeboats.A search was undertaken but no vessel could be found.

It was established that the most likely scenario was that the informant had seen one of Whitby's pleasure boats entering the harbour and then mistaken large swell and some pot enders as the boat in difficulty.Once a search had confirmed that there was no one in danger the crews were stood down and returned to station.Launch Authority at Whitby, Stephen Upright said. 'The local Coastguard team together with our volunteer crew worked quickly and efficiently together to establish the facts.“We would encourage anyone who sees a vessel or person in danger at sea to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, it is always better safe than sorry.'

