It was established that the most likely scenario was that the informant had seen one of Whitby's pleasure boats entering the harbour and then mistaken large swell and some pot enders as the boat in difficulty.Once a search had confirmed that there was no one in danger the crews were stood down and returned to station.Launch Authority at Whitby, Stephen Upright said. 'The local Coastguard team together with our volunteer crew worked quickly and efficiently together to establish the facts.“We would encourage anyone who sees a vessel or person in danger at sea to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, it is always better safe than sorry.'