Botham's of Whitby to feature in TV's Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales

By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
Screen grab of the Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales, with the Botham's of Whitby birthday cake picked up!placeholder image
Botham’s of Whitby is set to feature on TV in tonight's episode of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales on Channel Five.

The long-established Whitby business baked Reuben's 21st birthday cake – and the show is “a fab shout-out for Whitby and vintage tractors too!”

The latest season of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales focuses on the young farmer and how, with help from friends and family, he runs a heavy-plant machinery business in the heart of rural Yorkshire.

You can watch as his Botham’s of Whitby cake is transported over to Whitby for his birthday “dessert” – after a portion of chips of course – as well as Reuben’s amusing reaction to the photo of him used on the top of the cake!

Botham’s commented on the Channel Five Facebook site: “Happy 21st Reuben, it was our pleasure baking your cake!”

The trip to the seaside concludes with a farmers’ tug-of-war on the beach.

You can see a trailer of the show here and watch it on Channel Five at 8pm tonight (July 1).

