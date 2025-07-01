Botham's of Whitby to feature in TV's Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales
The long-established Whitby business baked Reuben's 21st birthday cake – and the show is “a fab shout-out for Whitby and vintage tractors too!”
The latest season of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales focuses on the young farmer and how, with help from friends and family, he runs a heavy-plant machinery business in the heart of rural Yorkshire.
You can watch as his Botham’s of Whitby cake is transported over to Whitby for his birthday “dessert” – after a portion of chips of course – as well as Reuben’s amusing reaction to the photo of him used on the top of the cake!
Botham’s commented on the Channel Five Facebook site: “Happy 21st Reuben, it was our pleasure baking your cake!”
The trip to the seaside concludes with a farmers’ tug-of-war on the beach.
You can see a trailer of the show here and watch it on Channel Five at 8pm tonight (July 1).
