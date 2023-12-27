The sun shone as crowds gathered to watch the Crazy Raft Race in Scarborough harbour.

The race started with the traditional custom of throwing eggs and flour at the other competitors, with some of the participants ghost-like before the race began, much to the delight of the watching crowd.

The event, organised by Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, raises funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.

The charity was originally set up to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the Evelyn and Maud in 1893.

